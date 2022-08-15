American Investment Services Inc. Has $6.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

American Investment Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 51,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $171.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.86 and a 200-day moving average of $165.60. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

