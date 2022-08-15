American Investment Services Inc. Has $654,000 Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

American Investment Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,463,290,000 after buying an additional 456,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 608,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,857,000 after purchasing an additional 66,728 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Public Storage by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,992,000 after buying an additional 430,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $735,608,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $353.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $292.32 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The firm has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $317.73 and its 200-day moving average is $347.12.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.08.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

