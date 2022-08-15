American Investment Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

American Investment Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 3.2% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IBM opened at $133.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.77. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.