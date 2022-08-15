American Investment Services Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

American Investment Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,490 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,257,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 176,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 77,094 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,023,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,715,000 after acquiring an additional 25,138 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

