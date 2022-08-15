Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Amgen by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $13,425,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amgen by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 494,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,638,000 after purchasing an additional 112,495 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 106,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $248.39 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company has a market capitalization of $132.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

