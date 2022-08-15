AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) Sees Large Volume Increase

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 73,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,553,240 shares.The stock last traded at $5.36 and had previously closed at $5.98.
AMMO Trading Down 12.7 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.06.
AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. AMMO had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.
