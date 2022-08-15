AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) Sees Large Volume Increase

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 73,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,553,240 shares.The stock last traded at $5.36 and had previously closed at $5.98.

AMMO Trading Down 12.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.06.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. AMMO had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AMMO

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWW. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AMMO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMMO by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AMMO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 33.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

