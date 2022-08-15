AmonD (AMON) Price Down 12.8% This Week

AmonD (AMON) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, AmonD has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a market cap of $512,792.04 and approximately $1,194.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AmonD

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 839,030,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc.

AmonD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

