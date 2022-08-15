ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Down 27.8% in July

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

ANA Stock Up 1.6 %

ANA stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.40. ANA has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97.

ANA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.0024 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd.

About ANA

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

