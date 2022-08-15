Analysts’ Downgrades for August 15th (AEL, AVLR, BAK, BXRBF, CHTR, CMCSA, CME, CSH.UN, DG, EFX)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, August 15th:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. They currently have $44.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK)

was downgraded by analysts at Howard Weil from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $477.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $755.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $44.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Scotiabank currently has C$12.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$14.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $265.00 target price on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $225.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $210.00.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$10.50 target price on the stock.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $43.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.50.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $188.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Compass Point currently has $310.00 target price on the stock.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a mixed rating to a negative rating.

