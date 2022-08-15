Analysts Set Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) PT at $9.00

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

EARN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 77.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.68. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.92%.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

