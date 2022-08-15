Analyzing Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Brightcove and GoodRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove 0 2 0 0 2.00 GoodRx 1 12 6 0 2.26

Brightcove presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.26%. GoodRx has a consensus target price of $16.37, indicating a potential upside of 122.40%. Given Brightcove’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brightcove is more favorable than GoodRx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

84.7% of Brightcove shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brightcove shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of GoodRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Brightcove and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove -1.20% 2.63% 1.19% GoodRx -5.86% 2.97% 1.54%

Volatility & Risk

Brightcove has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoodRx has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brightcove and GoodRx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove $211.09 million 1.36 $5.40 million ($0.06) -113.83 GoodRx $745.42 million 3.91 -$25.25 million ($0.11) -66.91

Brightcove has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoodRx. Brightcove is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GoodRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GoodRx beats Brightcove on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology. In addition, it provides video solutions, such as Brightcove CorpTV, an application that enables marketing videos, product announcements, training programs, and other live and on-demand content; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and Virtual Events Experience, a platform to create customized, live, and virtual experiences. The company serves media, broadcasters, publishers, sports and entertainment companies, fashion, faith-based institutions, retail and e-commerce platforms, and hi-tech organizations, governments, educational institutions, and hospitality brands. It also sells its products in the America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and the Middle East. Brightcove Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, pharma manufacturer solutions, and telehealth services. It serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

