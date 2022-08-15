Analyzing Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) and Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

TriNet Group has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iota Communications has a beta of -0.57, indicating that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.6% of TriNet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Iota Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.6% of TriNet Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 7.86% 49.91% 12.44% Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TriNet Group and Iota Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $4.54 billion 1.25 $338.00 million $5.75 15.85 Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than Iota Communications.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TriNet Group and Iota Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Iota Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

TriNet Group presently has a consensus price target of $95.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.90%. Given TriNet Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than Iota Communications.

Summary

TriNet Group beats Iota Communications on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, not-for-profit, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About Iota Communications

Iota Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. It also provides energy conservation solutions. The company operates through Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. In addition, the company offers delphi360, a wireless connectivity and data analytics platform to integrate with devices and sensors, as well as provides BrightAI, an analytic platform that gathers information from sensor connectivity. Further, it provides IoT-based LED and smart lighting. Additionally, it offers smart building solutions, a platform for data management. Furthermore, the company serves healthcare, commercial real estate, education, utility, retail, and manufacturing industries; and city and municipals. Iota Communications, Inc. is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

