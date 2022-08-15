Analyzing Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) and Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Callon Petroleum has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lekoil has a beta of -1.26, meaning that its stock price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Lekoil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum 28.78% 42.31% 13.45% Lekoil N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

95.7% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Callon Petroleum and Lekoil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 1 2 4 0 2.43 Lekoil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $76.29, suggesting a potential upside of 85.07%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Lekoil.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Lekoil’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $2.05 billion 1.24 $365.15 million $14.69 2.81 Lekoil $32.92 million 0.10 -$108.05 million N/A N/A

Callon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Lekoil.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Lekoil on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Lekoil

(Get Rating)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with NAMCOR Exploration and Production (PTY) Limited. Lekoil Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.