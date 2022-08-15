Analyzing Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) and Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.
Risk & Volatility
Callon Petroleum has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lekoil has a beta of -1.26, meaning that its stock price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Callon Petroleum and Lekoil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Callon Petroleum
|28.78%
|42.31%
|13.45%
|Lekoil
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Callon Petroleum and Lekoil, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Callon Petroleum
|1
|2
|4
|0
|2.43
|Lekoil
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $76.29, suggesting a potential upside of 85.07%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Lekoil.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Callon Petroleum and Lekoil’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Callon Petroleum
|$2.05 billion
|1.24
|$365.15 million
|$14.69
|2.81
|Lekoil
|$32.92 million
|0.10
|-$108.05 million
|N/A
|N/A
Callon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Lekoil.
Summary
Callon Petroleum beats Lekoil on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Callon Petroleum
Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
About Lekoil
Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with NAMCOR Exploration and Production (PTY) Limited. Lekoil Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.
Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.