Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Raised to C$59.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$54.50 to C$59.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Andlauer Healthcare Group from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$57.83.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

TSE AND opened at C$53.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.28. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.26. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$37.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.86.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

