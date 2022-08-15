Andrew Beach Buys 40 Shares of SThree plc (LON:STEM) Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Beach acquired 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.49) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($179.80).

Andrew Beach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SThree alerts:

On Monday, July 25th, Andrew Beach acquired 5,046 shares of SThree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 396 ($4.78) per share, with a total value of £19,982.16 ($24,144.71).

On Tuesday, July 12th, Andrew Beach purchased 41 shares of SThree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.40) per share, with a total value of £149.24 ($180.33).

On Monday, June 13th, Andrew Beach purchased 42 shares of SThree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($182.70).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Andrew Beach acquired 42 shares of SThree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of £151.62 ($183.20).

SThree Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SThree stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 373.50 ($4.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. SThree plc has a 52 week low of GBX 312.50 ($3.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 610 ($7.37). The stock has a market cap of £499.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 933.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 366.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 387.65.

SThree Cuts Dividend

About SThree

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. SThree’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

(Get Rating)

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.