AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Short Interest Update

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,565.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 36.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 78,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 80,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ANGO traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.28. 209,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,435. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $946.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.91 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

