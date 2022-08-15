AnRKey X ($ANRX) Achieves Market Cap of $482,982.88

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, AnRKey X has traded down 45.1% against the US dollar. AnRKey X has a total market capitalization of $482,982.88 and approximately $4,292.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnRKey X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002292 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013504 BTC.
About AnRKey X
AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 179,517,442 coins. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io.
Buying and Selling AnRKey X
Receive News & Updates for AnRKey X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnRKey X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.