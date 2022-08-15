AnRKey X ($ANRX) Trading Down 46% Over Last 7 Days

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, AnRKey X has traded down 46% against the US dollar. One AnRKey X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $491,947.31 and $2,976.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00013958 BTC.

About AnRKey X

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 179,517,442 coins. The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AnRKey X Coin Trading

