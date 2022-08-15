Apollon Limassol Price Tops $1.65 on Major Exchanges (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00006847 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $543,553.06 and approximately $234,972.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00115206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00022712 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00255413 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00033808 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009314 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

