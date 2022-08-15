Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,754 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 3.1% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 146.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 154.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.21. The stock had a trading volume of 512,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,095,341. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.02. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $95.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

