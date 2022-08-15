AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) CFO Sells $5,531,500.00 in Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,660.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AptarGroup Price Performance

NYSE ATR traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $111.91. The company had a trading volume of 146,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,423. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.03 and a 12-month high of $136.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 44.31%.

ATR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 58.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 129.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

