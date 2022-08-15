APYSwap (APYS) Trading 9.3% Higher This Week

APYSwap (APYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, APYSwap has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $517,348.33 and approximately $93,098.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap.

