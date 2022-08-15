Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Stake Reduced by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,924 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Arch Resources by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

ARCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Arch Resources from $234.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

In other Arch Resources news, Director James N. Chapman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.10 per share, for a total transaction of $123,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,874.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARCH traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.59. The stock had a trading volume of 21,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,995. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.55. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $183.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 2.04%.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

