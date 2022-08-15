Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Holdings Increased by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1,862.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,517 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $9,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 139,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 28,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 424,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,724,000 after purchasing an additional 116,284 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $86.60 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average of $83.16.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

