Ares Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49,500.00 (ARES)

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $846,334.28 and $49,500.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols.

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

