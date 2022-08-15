Argon Trading 2.3% Higher This Week (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Argon has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Argon has a market cap of $182,991.68 and approximately $94,883.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00013619 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 87,847,658 coins and its circulating supply is 83,976,986 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

Buying and Selling Argon

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

