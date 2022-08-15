Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) PT Lowered to $14.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 74.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arhaus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Arhaus Price Performance

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $8.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 13.81. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. Arhaus had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 134.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 13,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $78,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 506,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arhaus news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $78,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 506,406 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Beargie acquired 25,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 72,918 shares of company stock valued at $437,554 and have sold 60,661 shares valued at $364,151. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $3,447,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. FS Capital Partners VI LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,445,000. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in Arhaus by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 215,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 62,440 shares during the period. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

