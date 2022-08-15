Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Down 17.1% in July

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 737,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 888,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Artelo Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,819 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.43% of Artelo Biosciences worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARTL stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.36. 540,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,142. Artelo Biosciences has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $184.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99.

Artelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ARTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

