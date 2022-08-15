Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 186.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up about 0.9% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AJG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.60.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $189.59. 20,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,126. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.76 and a fifty-two week high of $189.56.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,737,651. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

