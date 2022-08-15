Ascent Group LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,571 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.36. The stock had a trading volume of 34,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,993. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $44.83.

