Ascent Group LLC Grows Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $242,083,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after purchasing an additional 508,977 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,635,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,010,000 after purchasing an additional 497,801 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 524.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 539,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,240,000 after purchasing an additional 453,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,029,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,834,000 after purchasing an additional 358,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.02. 29,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.59 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

