Ascent Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,801 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $128,150,000. Finally, John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $111,888,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at $38,581,219.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.31. The company had a trading volume of 117,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,839,431. The company has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.36.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

