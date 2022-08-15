Ascent Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 1,034.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,101 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,721,000 after buying an additional 397,735 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Comerica by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,766,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,707,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,363,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 13.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,403,000 after purchasing an additional 202,788 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Comerica by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,326,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $85.78. 10,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.31 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

