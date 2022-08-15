Ascent Group LLC Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Ascent Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.05. 96,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,800,922. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.24.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

