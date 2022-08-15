Ascent Group LLC Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ascent Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 0.8% of Ascent Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 132,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SPDW traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $30.68. 343,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,815,400. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.99. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $38.21.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

