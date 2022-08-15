Ascent Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 143.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Ascent Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,177,000 after buying an additional 736,936 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,536 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after buying an additional 6,222,807 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,708,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,457,000 after buying an additional 66,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,776,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,483,000 after purchasing an additional 487,858 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.00. 13,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,581. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.65.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

