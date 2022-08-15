Ascent Group LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,594 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $132.86. 308,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,760,037. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $364.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.57 and a 200 day moving average of $136.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.