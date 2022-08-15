Ascent Group LLC Sells 1,422 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.51. 32,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.79.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Articles

