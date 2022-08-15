Ascent Group LLC Sells 2,843 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ascent Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 0.6% of Ascent Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $390.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,440. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $347.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $313.66 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

