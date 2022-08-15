Ascent Group LLC Trims Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ascent Group LLC lowered its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Cintas by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Cintas by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $438.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,964. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

