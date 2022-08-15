Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) PT Raised to $12.00 at B. Riley

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $11.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.11. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:AHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.52. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

(Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.