Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Short Interest Update

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 388,800 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 356,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.03. 1,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.11. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $218.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 956.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

Featured Stories

