Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Short Interest Update

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900,400 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 730,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 492,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Get Assurant alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 313,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,258,000 after purchasing an additional 35,772 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth $716,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Assurant by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,074,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,769,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the second quarter valued at $854,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Stock Performance

Assurant stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.16. 4,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,639. Assurant has a twelve month low of $144.18 and a twelve month high of $194.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Assurant will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.26%.

About Assurant

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.