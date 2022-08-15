ATB Capital Raises Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$53.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by ATB Capital from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. CSFB increased their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.94.

Northland Power Trading Up 0.1 %

TSE:NPI traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$45.80. 423,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,785. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.66. Northland Power has a one year low of C$34.95 and a one year high of C$47.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.53.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

