Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

AVIR stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $706.87 million, a PE ratio of 76.45 and a beta of -0.11.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.14. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 2.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atea Pharmaceuticals

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

