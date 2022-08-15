Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %
AVIR stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $706.87 million, a PE ratio of 76.45 and a beta of -0.11.
Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.14. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 2.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
