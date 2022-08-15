ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,530 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in ATI were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in ATI by 1,460.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in ATI by 2,264.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on ATI to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

ATI Stock Performance

NYSE ATI opened at $31.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $32.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 785.45 and a beta of 1.31.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $959.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.33 million. ATI had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.63%. ATI’s revenue was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In related news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ATI news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATI Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

