ATI (NYSE:ATI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ATI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded ATI from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on ATI to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.14.

ATI Stock Performance

ATI stock opened at $31.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 785.45 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.53. ATI has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $32.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. ATI had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $959.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ATI news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ATI by 39.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,136 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ATI during the first quarter valued at $588,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the first quarter worth about $1,513,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the first quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter worth about $667,000.

About ATI

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

