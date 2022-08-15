Atlas Protocol (ATP) Market Cap Tops $405,806.55

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $405,806.55 and $86,836.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io.

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

