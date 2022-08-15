Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Up to $17.44

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.44, but opened at $18.65. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aura Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Aura Biosciences Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17.

Insider Activity at Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). Research analysts expect that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Michael Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $279,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $419,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aura Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aura Biosciences by 208.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Aura Biosciences by 188.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 86,621 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Aura Biosciences by 22.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 109,362 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences in the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aura Biosciences by 2,064.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

About Aura Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.