Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 97,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 927,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of AUS stock remained flat at $9.79 during trading hours on Monday. 437,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,869. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.